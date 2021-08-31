Let's start with real prospects at real high school programs.

So far we've chronicled almost a dozen four-stars slated to take in No. 3 Clemson's opening clash Saturday with No. 5 Georgia in Charlotte, N.C.

The Tigers continue to have a bull's-eye on one quarterback for the junior class, and that's New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman five-star Arch Manning.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

We can tell you that Clemson is bringing in a pair of candidates for the 2024 class as guests Saturday as well.