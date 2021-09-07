**** ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: You can now read the premium message boards at Gamecockcentral.com, Warchant.com, UGASports.com and other sites in the Rivals.com network. Click HERE to get access to their premium message boards!

****************************************

The state of Georgia remains vital to Clemson's recruiting efforts, we reiterated in the Monday Insider, and that's not changing going forward.

We unveiled one Peach State junior four-star coming to Saturday's 5 p.m. game against S.C. State in Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill tight end Ethan Davis.

Let's debut another.