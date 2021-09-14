**** ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: You can now read the premium message boards at Gamecockcentral.com, Warchant.com, UGASports.com and other sites in the Rivals.com network. Click HERE to get access to their premium message boards!

As we reported, Clemson's coaching staff hit the road en masse Friday for the first time during the fall evaluation period.

The highest-profile scouting stop, though, is on deck to occur this week.

Per Tigerillustrated.com sources, Clemson is expected to be on hand Friday night to watch New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman five-star quarterback target Arch Manning.