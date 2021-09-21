**** ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: You can now read the premium message boards at Gamecockcentral.com, Warchant.com, UGASports.com and other sites in the Rivals.com network. Click HERE to get access to their premium message boards!

****************************************

Clemson has been cited among the handful of top schools for its latest junior offer.

Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola four-star defensive end Derrick LeBlanc landed his offer last Wednesday in a conversation with position coach Lemanski Hall.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

LeBlanc (6-5, 240), ranked No. 100 nationally by Rivals.com, subsequently visited Florida for its narrow defeat Saturday to Alabama.