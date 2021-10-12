**** ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: You can now read the premium message boards at Gamecockcentral.com, Warchant.com, UGASports.com and other sites in the Rivals.com network. Click HERE to get access to their premium message boards!

Dabo Swinney signing off on a possible third offensive line take has prompted questions over the last two weeks about a couple of other offensive linemen previously in the discussion.

Let's first broach where things stand regarding Charlestown (Ind.) four-star Kiyaunta Goodwin.

Goodwin (6-8, 305), ranked No. 51 overall, committed to Kentucky in April -- picking the Wildcats over Ohio State, Alabama, Clemson and more.