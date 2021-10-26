**** ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: You can now read the premium message boards at Gamecockcentral.com, Warchant.com, UGASports.com and other sites in the Rivals.com network. Click HERE to get access to their premium message boards!

****************************************

A strong offensive line visitor group for Saturday's 3:30 p.m. game against Florida State just got more robust.

Per Tigerillustrated.com sources, Clemson is set to play host to a second Rivals100 junior prospect.