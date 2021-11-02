**** ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: You can now read the premium message boards at Gamecockcentral.com, Warchant.com, UGASports.com and other sites in the Rivals.com network. Click HERE to get access to their premium message boards!

Clemson had close to 20 juniors with power conference offers on campus for Saturday's victory against Florida State, including more than a dozen rated four-star or higher by Rivals.com.

And we covered the pertinent ones in our Monday Insider.

Yet the big recruiting weekend wasn't limited to the upperclassmen.

We counted more than a half-dozen sophomores certifiably on Clemson's radar, including three prominent ones from the Peach State and at least two if not eventually more from South Carolina.