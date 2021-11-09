Tuesday Insider Notes
Clemson's visitor list for next week's home finale against Wake Forest has featured some quality names early, although our inclination is that Monday's announcement of a noon kickoff time could lead to several expected visitors not being able to make it.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
We can tell you the Tigers were expecting to draw an intriguing Florida prospect for the second time in a month.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news