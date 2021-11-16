 TigerIllustrated - Tuesday Insider Notes
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-16 06:15:46 -0600') }} football Edit

Tuesday Insider Notes

Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

From THE TIGER FAN SHOP: More marked down officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear! Visit The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!

One more sleep left until there's clarity with Clemson's bull's-eyed receiver target.

Richmond (Va.) St. Christopher four-star Andre Greene Jr. remains set to disclose his college choice -- expected to be UNC or Clemson -- Wednesday evening at an unspecified time.

We have reported that Greene would wrap up his official visit to Clemson on Monday.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

He departed early Monday morning, as we indicated in our Insider that all the major events for his visit were to occur Sunday.

And so the clock ticks.

Andre Greene Jr., a top 40 recruit according to Rivals.com, narrowed his focus to Clemson and UNC months ago.
Andre Greene Jr., a top 40 recruit according to Rivals.com, narrowed his focus to Clemson and UNC months ago. (Rivals.com)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}