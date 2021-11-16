Tuesday Insider Notes

From THE TIGER FAN SHOP: More marked down officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear! Visit The Tiger Fan Shop HERE !

One more sleep left until there's clarity with Clemson's bull's-eyed receiver target.

Richmond (Va.) St. Christopher four-star Andre Greene Jr. remains set to disclose his college choice -- expected to be UNC or Clemson -- Wednesday evening at an unspecified time.

We have reported that Greene would wrap up his official visit to Clemson on Monday.

He departed early Monday morning, as we indicated in our Insider that all the major events for his visit were to occur Sunday.

And so the clock ticks.