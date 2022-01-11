Last week, we wrote that Clemson's leading corner target was likely to postpone his decision.

Phenix City (Ala.) Central four-star A.J. Harris had been planning to disclose a decision today on his birthday.

But Harris (6-1, 185), ranked No. 20 nationally by Rivals.com, has pushed the verdict back again -- which we would suggest reinforces that Clemson wasn't in line to be the pick anyhow.