Tuesday Insider Notes
Last week, we wrote that Clemson's leading corner target was likely to postpone his decision.
Phenix City (Ala.) Central four-star A.J. Harris had been planning to disclose a decision today on his birthday.
But Harris (6-1, 185), ranked No. 20 nationally by Rivals.com, has pushed the verdict back again -- which we would suggest reinforces that Clemson wasn't in line to be the pick anyhow.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news