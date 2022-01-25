Dabo Swinney spent Monday in Texas. But the biggest scheduled stop of the trip comes today.

As we chronicled in yesterday's Insider, Swinney is slated to conduct his in-home today with Dallas (Texas) Parish Episcopal running back Andrew Paul.

Paul (5-11, 225) is coming off his official visit to Clemson last weekend.

The in-home has added significance because of the competitors swooning around their lone remaining target at the position.

We reported coming out of the weekend that Paul was still expected to take his official visit to Oregon this weekend.

That has been complicated by Sunday's offer from Georgia.