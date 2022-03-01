ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

In our weekly solicitation for recruiting mailbag questions, subscriber Steven15 asked for three prospects we would offer if overseeing Clemson recruiting.

Spoiler alert: One is now on the visitor list for Saturday's junior day.

Fairfax (Va.) four-star Tony Rojas told Tigerillustrated.com he will be checking out the program for the first time.