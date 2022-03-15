ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

You wanted Clemson to expand its recruiting board, you're getting an expanded board.

The Tigers haven't cast a wider net at all positions -- see the offensive skill spots.

But Monday's two visitor offers reinforce, in our estimation, that Clemson is making sure it has enough options on both the offensive and defensive lines -- key positions in both quantity and quality for this class.

The one that piqued our interest most was Orange Park (Fla.) four-star offensive lineman Roderick Kearney.

We brought Kearney (6-4, 300) to the table in late December as a name to know, reporting he had drawn an opening day school visit from then-line coach Robbie Caldwell during the December contact period. In our mailbag feature two weeks ago, we cited Kearney as one of the few prospects we'd offer if in the Tigers' shoes.