Tuesday Insider Notes

We wrote yesterday about several of the more significant developments from the Rivals Camp Series competition near Charlotte, N.C., with most falling on the offensive side of the ball.
The highest-profile defensive candidate worth mentioning was Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett.
Jarrett (6-5, 354) garnered defensive line MVP honors over Camden (S.C.) defensive tackle Xzavier McLeod among others.
We quoted Jarrett last month saying that he intended to line up a visit with Clemson amid continued conversations with new defensive tackles coach Nick Eason.
Jarrett told us Sunday that he still has not mapped out a date and thinks it might be late April -- which we question if it will happen, as Clemson typically doesn't entertain visitors during the spring evaluation period, which begins April 15.
