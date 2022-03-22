 TigerIllustrated - Tuesday Insider Notes
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-22 06:47:22 -0500') }} football Edit

Tuesday Insider Notes

Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE

----------------------------------------------

We wrote yesterday about several of the more significant developments from the Rivals Camp Series competition near Charlotte, N.C., with most falling on the offensive side of the ball.

The highest-profile defensive candidate worth mentioning was Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett.

Greensboro (N.C.) defensive tackle and Rivals Camp Series (Charlotte) Defensive Line MVP Jamaal Jarrett.
Greensboro (N.C.) defensive tackle and Rivals Camp Series (Charlotte) Defensive Line MVP Jamaal Jarrett. (Tigerillustrated.com)

Jarrett (6-5, 354) garnered defensive line MVP honors over Camden (S.C.) defensive tackle Xzavier McLeod among others.

We quoted Jarrett last month saying that he intended to line up a visit with Clemson amid continued conversations with new defensive tackles coach Nick Eason.

Jarrett told us Sunday that he still has not mapped out a date and thinks it might be late April -- which we question if it will happen, as Clemson typically doesn't entertain visitors during the spring evaluation period, which begins April 15.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}