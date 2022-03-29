ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

Add another prominent return visitor to Clemson within the next week.

In our Monday Insider, we disclosed that the Tigers would play host to their quarterback target next Monday in Birmingham (Ala.) Briarwood Christian four-star Christopher Vizzina.

The Tigers will have one of their initial offensive line targets on hand as well.

Odessa (Texas) Permian four-star Harris Sewell makes his return along with his parents, Tigerillustrated.com has learned.