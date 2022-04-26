Coming out of the weekend, the spotlight fell on Belmont (N.C.) South Point four-star offensive line target Sullivan Absher.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Absher (6-6, 300) attended Notre Dame's spring game Saturday, generating buzz in the Irish's favor. This two weeks after Absher was at Clemson's spring game -- his second appearance on campus in about a month -- and signs pointed in the Tigers' direction.

FREE FORUM: House Of Politics & Off-Topics

While not dismissing the significance of the development, we wrote in our Monday Insider that we'd advise giving this time to settle.

We're not sure the smoke has necessarily cleared though.