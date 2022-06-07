The official visit weekend is in the books, and a couple of high-profile juniors were entertained on campus Monday.

But there is a whole lot more recruiting ahead this week.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

The Dabo Swinney Camp reconvenes Friday for a three-day session that, based on our intel, will feature more big names than attended last week's pair of one-day workouts.

The first attendant we'll unveil already rates as one of, if not the, most popular among our subscribers.