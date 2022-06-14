Numerous top targets from Clemson's official visit gathering went on to cancel official visits elsewhere this past weekend.

As we wrote, arguably the biggest one that did occur came as Odessa (Texas) Permian four-star offensive lineman Harris Sewell went to Texas A&M.

Sewell (6-3, 300), ranked No. 99 nationally by Rivals.com, does not have any additional trips scheduled. And our intel has pointed toward a decision sooner than later.

We framed Clemson as the frontrunner going in and didn't pick up any intel changing that direction afterward.