Tuesday Insider Notes

Another June day. Another potential acquisition.

College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy four-star A.J. Hoffler announces his college destination around 7 p.m. in a locally televised announcement.

Hoffler (6-5, 250) has been a battle between Clemson and Ohio State for most of the calendar year, although Florida, UNC and South Carolina were also in contention.

We have pointed the arrow in Clemson's direction for more than a month, with the Tigers having received his official visit three weeks ago. A Tigerillustrated.com projection to Clemson was issued last week.