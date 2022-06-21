Tuesday Insider Notes
Another June day. Another potential acquisition.
College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy four-star A.J. Hoffler announces his college destination around 7 p.m. in a locally televised announcement.
Hoffler (6-5, 250) has been a battle between Clemson and Ohio State for most of the calendar year, although Florida, UNC and South Carolina were also in contention.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
We have pointed the arrow in Clemson's direction for more than a month, with the Tigers having received his official visit three weeks ago. A Tigerillustrated.com projection to Clemson was issued last week.
Ohio State moved back in front of Clemson in the Rivals.com team recruiting class standings to No. 4 overall with its commitment from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy five-star receiver Carnell Tate, a Chicago native.
Beating the Buckeyes for Hoffler would slide the Tigers right back to No. 4 overall, trailing Notre Dame, Texas Tech and Cincinnati -- the latter two of which already have 20 commitments.
Clemson will have nabbed its second defensive end spot with at least one more vacancy to fill -- with Hewitt (Ala.) Hewitt-Trussville four-star Hunter Osborne and Highland Home (Ala.) four-star Keldric Faulk headlining the targets.
