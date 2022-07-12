Recruiting tends to be an insatiable hunger for more.

Nick Eason has gathered what challenges to be the best defensive tackle class in the nation, adding Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson four-star Peter Woods last week to Warner Robins (Ga.) four-star Vic Burley and Rome (Ga.) four-star Stephiylan Green.

Since then, we've fielded the most questions about where Clemson goes with the last hook left in the water at the position: Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett four-star Kayden McDonald.