Our Monday Insider hit the high notes for the most timely visits by juniors last Saturday.

The one four-star attendee we didn't cover was Cartersville (Ga.) Cass athlete Sacovie White.

White (6-0, 180), ranked No. 250 nationally by Rivals.com, made the trip with his mother and sister. It accounted for his first visit to Clemson.

Rivals.com lists him as a receiver, as that is the position at which he initially hit radars.

Yet as the bulk of his junior film features his work as a defensive back, there's growing question as to whether he might project instead as a corner.

That reflected in Clemson's conversations with White over the weekend, too.

The Tigers were eyeing him among receiver candidates. But he's now under surveillance by corners coach Mike Reed, too.