Another highly rated prospect has changed his plans in order to be at Clemson's primetime home game Saturday night.

Buford (Ga.) four-star safety K.J. Bolden informed Tigerillustrated.com that he had moved up his game visit this weekend, as much from the desire of his mother to be at the contest.

Bolden (6-2, 180), ranked No. 20 nationally by Rivals.com, had been circling the regular season finale against South Carolina as his likely Clemson trip.