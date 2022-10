Yesterday Larry wrote how Florida State presented a prime opportunity for Clemson to get its running game going.

That perhaps could come with recruiting benefits, too.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Among the prospects slated to be at Saturday's 7:30 p.m. game in Tallahassee, Fla., is McDonough (Ga.) Eagle's Landing Christian Academy four-star lineman D.J. Chester.