OUR STOREWIDE FLASH SALE: Over 3,500 officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel/gear items ON SALE (some 65% OFF ) at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!

A substantial visit warrants a return in kind for a priority Clemson target.

Willis (Texas) four-star quarterback DJ Lagway headlined the junior visitors for Clemson's victory against Syracuse last weekend.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Lagway (6-2, 225), ranked No. 77 nationally by Rivals.com, was the Tigers' first quarterback offer for the 2024 class and remains one of just two offered alongside Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day five-star Jadyn Davis.