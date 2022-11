Check out every NIKE Clemson item in The Tiger Fan Shop ( now over 330 ) - many ON SALE HERE!

As we wrote yesterday, Clemson continues to keep the door open as it eyes a running back for this recruiting class.

That has meant creating options as well as revisiting a few others.

One the Tigers have their eyes on even closer now -- as we've foreshadowed for a couple of months, you'll recall -- is Montgomery (Ala.) Catholic four-star Jeremiah Cobb.

Cobb (5-11, 185), ranked No. 150 nationally by Rivals.com, emerged as Clemson's chief summer target at the position.