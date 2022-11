ON SALE: Clemson Christmas decorations, ornaments and holiday gear at The Tiger Fan Shop ! Up to 70% OFF on some items HERE!

Clemson will have a rare in-season midweek visitor on campus today.

Greenville (S.C.) four-star junior offensive line offer Blake Franks is expected to return, per Tigerillustrated.com sources.

Franks (6-5, 305) has attended a pair of Clemson games this fall, most recently for the Syracuse victory little more than two weeks ago. He also competed at the Dabo Swinney Camp and ventured in for the March underclassmen day held at a spring practice.

What Franks hasn't been able to accomplish on these visits is conducting a more comprehensive look at the academic side for what Clemson has to offer.

Franks wants to major in either engineering or computer science, and this swing to campus is designed for him to assess the Tigers' programs in both.