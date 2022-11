The latest on two key four-star prospects who were in Clemson on Saturday, notably their discussions about playing together in college.

Much more here, as well as additional details on this week's new NCAA contact/recruiting rules-change for college coaches, more on Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) running back Christopher Johnson and why Clemson was deliberate in extending an offer to a highly-regarded prospect who had to conclude one more year of football.

TUESDAY INSIDER NOTES (For subscribers-only)