It's decision day for another Clemson target.

Announcement day might be more like it.

Irmo (S.C.) Dutch Fork running back Jarvis Green is set to reveal his college choice around 2 p.m., prior to the start of his afternoon Shrine Bowl practice.

Green (5-10, 190) will select between Clemson and Virginia Tech -- the two ACC suitors who came to the table with offers last Thursday, prompting his immediate decommitment from James Madison.

You don't have to squint to read between the lines on this recruitment.