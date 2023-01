We have reinforced that Clemson coaches would be using this final week on the road as a build-up toward Saturday's elite junior day.

Thus Dabo Swinney and staff have devoted yesterday and today to see and be seen by targets they want on hand.

Exhibit A came Monday when Swinney and offensive coordinator Garrett Riley ventured to the school of Little Rock (Ark.) Christian four-star quarterback Walker White.