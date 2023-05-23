BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

In our first recruiting piece of the day at Tigerillustrated.com, we have additional intel to report on numerous recruiting developments we are tracking as Clemson draws closer to its June 2-4 official visit weekend.

Some of the highlights from today's Insider include ...

-- We have new information to release on Savannah (Ga.) five-star defensive end Elijah Griffin following his weekend visit to Clemson. Rivals.com bills Griffin as the nation's No. 1 junior recruit overall regardless of position.

-- Our Tuesday update on Franklin (Tenn.) four-star offensive lineman Ronan O'Connell.

-- Some additional information on Tallahassee (Fla.) defensive back Ashton Hampton.

-- We unveil another Alabama prospect and the latest on his recruitment as we have confirmed his plans to be on Clemson's campus in a few days.

