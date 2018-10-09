Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

The recruiting guest list for Clemson’s 3:30 p.m. clash next week with N.C. State continues to grow in magnitude.

In case you missed it, Rivals.com regional analyst Adam Friedman reported Monday that Charlotte (N.C.) Harding five-star athlete Quavaris Crouch is planning to return to Death Valley for the Tigers’ second straight home game.

While Crouch (6-3, 238), ranked No. 9 nationally by Rivals.com, has backed out of a couple of announced game visits this fall, we would bet he follows through on this one. His older brother, Malik Dunlap, is a freshman safety for N.C. State.