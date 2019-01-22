Ticker
2019-01-22

Tuesday Insider Notes

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated.com
Recruiting Analyst

Rome (Ga.) four-star running back Jamious Griffin decommitted from N.C. State on Monday.

We had long believed that a foregone conclusion as Griffin (5-10, 195) tested various waters the last month.

As we reported, Clemson co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott went back by to see Griffin last Friday before pulling the trigger on an offer to Charleston (S.C.) First Baptist running back Mikey Dukes during his weekend official visit. (Clemson also checked on Griffin’s 2020 teammate, offensive lineman Quantavious Leslie, who has picked up a bunch of offers in recent weeks)

Utbrjwd7b5tgxrzxlmi2
Charleston running back Michel Dukes expects to wait a bit longer before publicly rendering his college decision.
