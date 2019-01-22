THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Rome (Ga.) four-star running back Jamious Griffin decommitted from N.C. State on Monday.

We had long believed that a foregone conclusion as Griffin (5-10, 195) tested various waters the last month.

As we reported, Clemson co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott went back by to see Griffin last Friday before pulling the trigger on an offer to Charleston (S.C.) First Baptist running back Mikey Dukes during his weekend official visit. (Clemson also checked on Griffin’s 2020 teammate, offensive lineman Quantavious Leslie, who has picked up a bunch of offers in recent weeks)