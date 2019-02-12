THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Another day, another five-star defensive lineman to account for.

On Monday Seattle (Wash.) Garfield five-star defensive end Sav’ell Smalls told network analyst Adam Gorney that Clemson’s April 6 spring game is one of the scrimmages he is considering attending.

Smalls (6-4, 240), ranked No. 6 overall nationally, said he might go to Ohio State or Oregon’s as well after taking in Miami’s spring game next month.