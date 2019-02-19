THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

We have suggested a lot in recent days that more names and new prospects would emerge as this cycle progresses, which is a compelling reason for Clemson to hold off filling the cart quite yet.

One such prospect stands to be Cedartown (Ga.) running back Kobe Pryor.

We have referenced Pryor (5-11, 205) a couple of times before, albeit more in a cursory fashion.