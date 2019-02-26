Tuesday Insider Notes
Clemson gets its pick of the litter when it comes to receivers.
One of the region’s better-looking athletes on the hoof will be among the Tigers’ junior day visitors next week.
McDonough (Ga.) ELCA’s Justin Robinson recently got bumped to four-star stature.
