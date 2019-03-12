THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Four down, one to go.

Raleigh (N.C.) Leesville Road four-star tackle Mitchell Mayes’ commitment Monday night gave Clemson four offensive line pledges.

We have reported the Tigers intend to take five in this class, and Dabo Swinney has made it clear to prospects that is probably going to be a hard-and-fast cap.

While we have mentioned several different offensive linemen recently with whom Clemson has been involved, the arrow still points to Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic four-star Bryn Tucker rounding out the group.