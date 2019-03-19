Tuesday Insider Notes
It’s not easy to slide in a 325-pound five-star under the radar, but Clemson recently managed it.
Lucedale (Miss.) George County five-star defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson was among the visitors for Clemson’s junior day a week ago, Tigerillustrated.com has learned.
