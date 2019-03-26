THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

We said it was time for Clemson to get back to recruiting after a week off. And boy, did the Tigers do so with a bang.

Lakeland (Fla.) five-star Demarkcus Bowman highlighted Monday’s visitors to Clemson spring practice.

And as we reported yesterday, this appearance doesn’t replace his planned trip to the Tigers’ April 6 spring game. It was in addition to, as Bowman (5-9, 190) – ranked No. 12 nationally by Rivals.com – will make that return visit with his parents.