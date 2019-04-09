Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-09 05:50:03 -0500') }} football Edit

Tuesday Insider Notes

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated.com
Recruiting Analyst

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

The best things are coming to those who wait.

We’ve preached post-spring game patience for folks anticipating a splash after Clemson’s major recruiting weekend, and the first of those fruits came to light Monday night when Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian five-star corner Fred Davis announced his commitment.

Davis accounted for Clemson’s breakthrough in the five-star ranks for this class, as nine of its first 10 commitments are ranked as four-stars.

Elbbtcqx0g2gzhvnsyjp
Highly regarded DB Fred Davis is the first of what should be several five-star rated acquisitions for Clemson's 2020 recruiting class.
Rivals.com
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}