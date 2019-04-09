Tuesday Insider Notes
The best things are coming to those who wait.
We’ve preached post-spring game patience for folks anticipating a splash after Clemson’s major recruiting weekend, and the first of those fruits came to light Monday night when Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian five-star corner Fred Davis announced his commitment.
Davis accounted for Clemson’s breakthrough in the five-star ranks for this class, as nine of its first 10 commitments are ranked as four-stars.
