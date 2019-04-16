Tuesday Insider Notes
The spring evaluation period kicked off Monday.
Clemson's coaching staff is sitting this opening week out as usual, per Tigerillustrated.com sources.
College staffs can use six weeks on the road to check out prospects and basically get two stops apiece for a prospect – once technically to check academics, a second to watch an athletic activity. If you can do both in one stop, you get another visit to watch him play again.
Yet getting out on the road early isn’t particularly beneficial because high school spring football practices aren’t allowed in most states until the start of May. Furthermore, plenty of schools are off for much of this week with spring or Easter breaks.
