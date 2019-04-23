THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

The NCAA’s spring evaluation period kicked off a week ago. Yet as we reported, per its standard mode of operation, Clemson's staff waited a week to go out on the road.

The assistant coaches hit the ground running Monday morning. And, in keeping to form, the Tigers started locally by making the rounds to various in-state schools.

It won’t be long before they make their farthest, and arguably most timely, trip.