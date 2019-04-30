THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Clemson will get a look today at a tight end candidate under evaluation for an offer.

We reported two weeks ago that the Tigers had begun showing interest in Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit's Jonathan Odom.

Florida figures to be the team to beat for Odom (6-6, 240), whose father Jason played offensive line for the Gators in the mid-1990s.