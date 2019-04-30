News More News
Tuesday Insider Notes

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated.com
Recruiting Analyst

THE WEST ZONE message board

Clemson will get a look today at a tight end candidate under evaluation for an offer.

We reported two weeks ago that the Tigers had begun showing interest in Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit's Jonathan Odom.

Florida figures to be the team to beat for Odom (6-6, 240), whose father Jason played offensive line for the Gators in the mid-1990s.

B2n8auzfgm7xawomhfgt
Tampa (Fla.) tight end Jonathan Odom.
