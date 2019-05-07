THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

A pair of priority Clemson targets recently moved up their decision timeframes to mid-May.

The timing is likely not coincidental.

Demand is exceeding supply with the Tigers’ recruiting class.

Clemson has climbed to 14 commitments following the addition of four straight five-stars, most recently Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei and Lakeland (Fla.) running back Demarkcus Bowman.