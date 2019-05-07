News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-07 06:07:14 -0500') }} football Edit

Tuesday Insider Notes

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated.com
Recruiting Analyst

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

A pair of priority Clemson targets recently moved up their decision timeframes to mid-May.

The timing is likely not coincidental.

Demand is exceeding supply with the Tigers’ recruiting class.

Clemson has climbed to 14 commitments following the addition of four straight five-stars, most recently Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei and Lakeland (Fla.) running back Demarkcus Bowman.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}