We published our interview yesterday with one of Clemson’s priority cornerback targets for the 2021 class, Pinson (Ala.) Valley four-star Ga’Quincy McKinstry.

Here’s the latest on the other cornerback we’ve identified in the Tigers’ crosshairs: Virginia Beach (Va.) Princess Anne four-star Tony Grimes.