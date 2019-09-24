THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

The ball continued rolling with Clemson’s 2021 recruiting class Monday, and a priority target will spend the next couple of weeks assessing his other options before returning to campus again.

We’ve framed Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood four-star tight end Jake Briningstool as a leading name to know for the next cycle.

Briningstool (6-6, 215), ranked No. 131 nationally by Rivals.com, took in Clemson’s triumph against Texas A&M earlier this month.