With two commitments already in the boat, we have reported that Clemson's staff will be scrupulous with its remaining 2021 offensive lineman pursuits.

Put another way, with just one more guaranteed take, the Tigers want to make sure the next one is the right one – and preferably an elite one.

Well, we can tell you a couple of such candidates will be on hand for Clemson’s 3:30 p.m. game against Florida State.