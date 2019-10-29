Tuesday Insider Notes
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
Scholarship numbers and distribution have been popular topics in light of Charlotte (N.C.) Mallard Creek four-star Trenton Simpson’s appearance this past weekend.
Which makes it even more interesting that Clemson will have a prospect on hand this weekend who is a leading candidate to push the Tigers toward their linebacker quota early in the cycle yet again.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news