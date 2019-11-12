THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

We might finally have a targeted date for Upland (Calif.) five-star linebacker Justin Flowe’s announcement, although we’d suggest keeping it in pencil at this point.

Flowe (6-1, 225), ranked No. 3 nationally by Rivals.com, is set to take his Clemson official visit this weekend after kicking off his official visit stretch with a trip to Miami last weekend.