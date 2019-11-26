THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Instate recruiting is predictably a prevalent theme this week.

We’ll have more later today on how contrasting approaches have shaped the rosters for Saturday’s noon clash between Clemson and South Carolina.

But a few notes on how it will – or won’t – impact the immediate future.

We’ve expressed sentiment that based on the prospects we are aware of and have seen, the forthcoming 2021 instate crop has taken shape as one of the weaker in recent memory.

Typically the top-shelf talents have surfaced by now because of the talent differential here.