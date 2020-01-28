Riding considerable momentum from this past weekend’s elite junior day returns, Clemson's coaches were back on the road Monday.

This is the final week of the NCAA contact period, with things shutting down after the weekend in advance of the second National Signing Day on Feb. 5.

Thus this also brings to a close the stretch in which Dabo Swinney gets out to see and be seen by prospects.

We can tell you Swinney was in south Florida on Monday, per our intel. ‘